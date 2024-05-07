Reggae and R&B icons unite: Shaggy and Blackstreet to ignite the stage at Coca-Cola Arena

Grammy Award-winning reggae and dancehall sensation, Shaggy, is set to electrify the stage alongside the legendary R&B group Blackstreet, in a one-of-a-kind concert experience at Coca-Cola Arena on 11th May 2024.

Renowned for chart-topping classics such as “It Wasn’t Me,” “Angel,” and “Boombastic,” Shaggy continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his infectious energy and irresistible charm. Joining him on stage is the iconic American R&B group Blackstreet, known for their timeless tracks like “No Diggity” and “Don’t Leave Me,” ensuring a night filled with nostalgia and contemporary musical brilliance.

As the only diamond-selling dancehall artist in music history, Shaggy has sold more than 40 million album units to date, in addition to landing eight singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and seven albums on the Billboard 200 (including four in the top 40). He is among the top three streamed reggae artists of all time on Spotify.

Shaggy, also popularly known as Mr. Boombastic, has been nominated for seven Grammy Awards, winning twice in the ‘Best Reggae Album’ category for Boombastic in 1996, and 44/876 with English musician Sting in 2019. He has also won the Brit Award for International Male Solo Artist in 2002. The massive success of his viral hit, “Banana” with fellow Jamaican artist, Conkarah in 2020, garnered over 2 billion streams and spawning 50+ million Tik Tok videos with over 5 billion video views for the #bananadrop challenge.

Blackstreet rose to fame with their unique blend of R&B, soul, and hip-hop elements in their music. The group’s success and popularity are attributed to their distinct musical style. Members of the group include Chauncey “Black” Hannibal, Levi Little, Mark Middleton and Eric Williams.

The highly anticipated concert will be a highlight of Dubai’s entertainment calendar, bringing together music lovers for an unforgettable celebration of rhythm and soul. Fans can expect a mesmerizing fusion of reggae, dancehall, and soulful R&B hits as Shaggy and Blackstreet will deliver their chart-topping classics and latest hits live on stage.

Ticket prices start at AED 199 and are now available on www.coca-cola-arena.com.