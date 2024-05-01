Top Considerations When Investing in Luxury Homes in the City

RLC Residences is a Silver Sponsor for the upcoming Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) where they will offer exclusive deals and special offers available only during the PPIE event.

More than just a place to stay, home is considered the safest and most stable investment that people can put their hard-earned money into. Of course, the same applies to luxury homes, but this specific investment option offers more than meets the eye.

What is a Luxury Home?

Not all expensive homes are considered luxurious. Aside from price, luxury homes offer multiple conveniences and exclusive lifestyle features attuned to the owner’s preference. Beyond the generous living space, luxury homes strive to provide a well-balanced life to residents. This type of home is crafted to ensure that homeowners get only the best that they deserve, making this option an excellent choice for a home investment.

Thinking of taking this investment route? Before you do that, here are some of the things that you should consider in your next luxury home choice:

1. Location

Part of the luxurious way of life in the city is living in a place where you can be at the center of everything. There’s literally no need for you to travel far to get to your favorite shops, your place of business, and other establishments. This convenience comes with a luxury place strategically located at the heart of a vibrant city.

Within the sought-after Ortigas Central Business District lies The Residences at The Westin Manila Sonata Place, a residential development by Robinsons Land. This property is in close proximity to major corporate headquarters, commercial centers, medical facilities, hotels, academic institutions, and even government offices. In terms of convenience, you can definitely enjoy shorter trips to where you need to be, resulting in less stress brought by traffic.

2. Living Spaces

When we say luxury homes, it automatically means well-thought-out space for living and dining, as well as the kitchen and bedroom. This allows you to move and live with ease and comfort, so there’s no need to worry about having a little area to rest, cook, or even entertain your guests over good food.

Living a Westin life ensures you can own a unit with generous areas for these needs. So whether you prefer a one-, two-, or three-unit suite, you can definitely do what you need to do comfortably within your own home.

3. Exclusive Home Offerings

Luxury homes translate to exclusivity. As an owner of this type of property, you can get to have these privileges inside your own space.

Westin is known worldwide as a place where you can enjoy home luxuries such as branded home deliverables. And just like its counterparts in other countries, units at The Residences at The Westin Manila Sonata Place also offer these. First off, each home comes with the signature Westin Heavenly® Bed with plush pillows and a custom-pillow top mattress that assures you of a sound, restful sleep every day. Equipping your high-class kitchen are appliances and kitchen cabinets from world-famous luxury brands Gaggenau and Leicht.

As for the toilet and bath areas, you can experience another Westin pride, the Heavenly Bath™ experience made possible by premium shower fittings from Hansgrohe and its signature Heavenly Bath™ Set in the form of plush robes and soft towels. Duravit, another luxury name in the toilet and bath industry, completes this space with its high-quality toilet and sink.

4. Wellness Amenities

As we all strive to have a well-balanced life, luxury city homes bring with them upscale facilities that support this lifestyle need. Whether it’s fitness, recreation, or health, these amenities are surely there to help you achieve the wellness goals that you have set for yourself.

The Residences at The Westin Manila Sonata Place is where you can live well with its four-level amenity zone known as The Haven. Each floor features upscale facilities that allow you to live a life in perfect balance. Need a place to conveniently work and hold meetings? The second level of The Haven features business lounges and function rooms so you can work well. Looking for a place to relax, bond, and have fun? The third level is your leisure area with its game room, golf simulation room, playhouse, private theater, and more! Finally, fitness enthusiasts will feel at home at the fourth level, where you can find the gym, move studio, indoor lap pool, and other amenities that can help you achieve and continue your active lifestyle.

This property is also home to the SKY 51, a multi-purpose rooftop deck where you relax with the refreshing ambiance made possible by the unbeatable city skyline views.

Find out more about The Residences at The Westin Manila Sonata Place and its luxury home life by booking a private tour in its Show Suite. Connect with our Property Specialists to schedule your visit or visit its virtual showroom through this link. Check out rlcresidences.com, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram for more updates.

