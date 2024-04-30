Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Boyz II Men wows OFW fans with special performance at Coca-Cola Arena

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino29 mins ago

Many OFW fans loved Boyz II Men as the R&B group amazed the crowd with their biggest hits, making it a special night for everyone.

At 6 PM, the doors opened followed by hundreds of OFW fans flooding into the Coca-Cola Arena’s stage area. Many were hyped up to see Boyz II Men live on stage.

To keep the crowd entertained, DJ Raydizz played lively songs to pump energy into the crowd. This performance was followed by DJ Juss and DJ Sir Taz, who spread fun and good vibes among Boyz II Men fans.

After so much waiting, the Boyz II Men singers— came out on stage, wearing matching white outfits while engulfed in red, exciting all their fans.

One of the songs they sang was One Sweet Day, to which almost all the people sang along. The song, which came on top of the US Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1995, had sales of 204,000 units. It became Boyz II Men’s fourth number-one in the charts.

Boyz II Men 3

During one of their performances, the three R&B singers threw stems of roses into the crowd as they sang their huge hit I’ll Make Love to You. The song was one of their biggest success, spending 14 weeks on the top of the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Boyz II Men 1
Wanya Morris, Boyz II Men

The song I’ll Make Love to You also ranked on Billboard’s Greatest of All-Time chart and Billboard. Moreover, the song won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

Boyz II Men 5
Nathan Morris, Boyz II Men

Boyz II Men singers Nathan Morris and Shawn Stockman also showed their amazing guitar skills while Wanya Morris sang his song.

Boyz II Men 4
Shawn Stockman, Boyz II Men

After their last performance End of the Road, the trio hurried backstage, but their fans kept shouting “We want more” over and over again.

A few minutes later, the group went upstage again to perform one more song for their fans before calling it a night.

Boyz II Men 6

 

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

