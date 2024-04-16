Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Food delivery services in UAE warn of delays, cancellations in orders due to changing weather

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera4 hours ago

For illustrative purposes only

Food delivery companies in the UAE have announced delays and temporary pauses in their operations as heavy rains and floods persist across the country today, April 16, 2024.

Upon reaching out to several known companies, they have confirmed that their services are temporarily disrupted to ensure the safety of their riders.

“Regrettably, because of the severe weather conditions and our focus on ensuring the safety of our riders, we have advised them to exercise additional caution while on the roads. As a result, there may be a delay or cancellation of your order today,” Deliveroo wrote in response to our online query.

Meanwhile, online shopping company Noon echoed the same sentiment, stating, “We apologize for any delay, Kindly note that we have temporarily paused deliveries in your area due to the weather and the safety of our couriers.”

We also communicated with one of Careem’s representatives, and confirmed the interruption of their food deliveries.

“Unfortunately, due to the extreme weather events we have temporarily disrupted our Food delivery service, and once the weather conditions stabilize, services will be resumed,” it replied.

As of writing, the UAE is still experiencing adverse weather conditions, now with heavy floods and landslides, causing roads in some parts of the UAE to collapse.

The fluctuating weather patterns are predicted to continue until Wednesday, which means food delivery services might still not be available during that time.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera4 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT News superman is now a dad SOON

Henry Cavill and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso expecting first child

16 mins ago
TFT News RAIN DUBAI STORM

Dubai extends remote learning and remote working due to weather conditions

1 hour ago
TFT News REUTERS AIRPLANE DUBAI AIRPORT RAINING DUBAI

Dubai airports cancels, diverts flights due to heavy rain

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 16T182046.307

Five days to go until Tough Mudder’s season finale

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button