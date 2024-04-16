Food delivery services in UAE warn of delays, cancellations in orders due to changing weather

Food delivery companies in the UAE have announced delays and temporary pauses in their operations as heavy rains and floods persist across the country today, April 16, 2024.

Upon reaching out to several known companies, they have confirmed that their services are temporarily disrupted to ensure the safety of their riders.

“Regrettably, because of the severe weather conditions and our focus on ensuring the safety of our riders, we have advised them to exercise additional caution while on the roads. As a result, there may be a delay or cancellation of your order today,” Deliveroo wrote in response to our online query.

Meanwhile, online shopping company Noon echoed the same sentiment, stating, “We apologize for any delay, Kindly note that we have temporarily paused deliveries in your area due to the weather and the safety of our couriers.”

We also communicated with one of Careem’s representatives, and confirmed the interruption of their food deliveries.

“Unfortunately, due to the extreme weather events we have temporarily disrupted our Food delivery service, and once the weather conditions stabilize, services will be resumed,” it replied.

As of writing, the UAE is still experiencing adverse weather conditions, now with heavy floods and landslides, causing roads in some parts of the UAE to collapse.

The fluctuating weather patterns are predicted to continue until Wednesday, which means food delivery services might still not be available during that time.