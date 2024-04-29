Nine-year-old Filipina based in UAE crowned as Mini Miss Grand Winner at Junior Idol World 2024

At just nine years old, Angelei Chantal Perlez, a grade 4 student born in the Philippines and raised in the UAE, has already made a significant impact on the world of pageantry. Showcasing her remarkable talent and poise on numerous prestigious stages, Chantal consistently emerges victorious in each competition she enters, earning acclaim for her grace, charisma, and undeniable presence.

In March 2024, at the tender age of nine, Chantal secured the title of Mini Miss Grand Winner as a representative of the Philippines-Filipino Community, UAE, at the esteemed Junior Idol World 2024 International pageant held in Thailand. Notably, Chantal impressed the judges during the interview portion in Thailand with her honest answer that her father is her greatest inspiration.

Her stellar performance not only captivated the judges but also garnered her additional accolades, including the Best Interview, Best Creative Sports Wear, and the coveted People’s Choice Award.

Chantal’s journey to pageant success began at the age of 7 when she captured hearts and attention as the Little Ms. Filbrit Grand Winner in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, National Pageant, in December 2022. Her wins in various awards including Ms. Photogenic, Best in Casual Attire, Best in Circus Attire, Best in Playsuit Attire, Best in Interview, Best in Production Number, Best in Ball Gown, and the prestigious FB Netizen Award, showcased her versatility and natural talent on the stage.

In April 2023, at the age of 8, Chantal continued to shine brightly, clinching the title of Mini Miss Grand Winner at the National pageant of Junior Idol World Philippines. Her remarkable performance in categories such as Best in Evening Gown, Best in Talent, Best in National Costume, and Best in Resorts Wear, solidified her status as a rising star in the world of pageantry.

Chantal’s success in pageantry is not just a stroke of luck; it is the result of rigorous preparation and training. For the international category, she underwent a year-long preparation, including training for pasarela walk to boost her ramp confidence, dance lessons to enhance her grace, and intensive Q&A sessions to cover topics related to childhood dreams and experiences.

As she continues her journey in pageantry, Chantal represents and brings pride to the growing number of Filipino communities in the Emirates. With her sights set on inspiring others and representing her community with pride, Chantal’s future is undoubtedly bright, and her legacy in the world of pageantry is destined to endure.