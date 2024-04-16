Road collapse in Al Ain resembles crater after heavy rains

A clip shared by Storm_AE has surfaced, revealing a colossal landslide resembling a crater in Al Quaa, south of Al Ain.
The landslide, triggered by heavy rains, has swept away a significant section of the road, drastically changing the route for drivers in the area. The road now resembles a waterfall, overrun by torrents of water from the overflowing wadis.
View this post on Instagram
In another video from AlKhaleej, closer inspection of the road cracks vividly shows the extent of damage from the landslide.
View this post on Instagram
As a response to the current weather conditions, the Abu Dhabi Police has implemented a speed reduction system on the Al Ain – Dubai road (Al Faqa – Masakin) and Abu Dhabi – Al Ain road, limiting speeds to 100 km/h.
#عاجل | #تنبيه #مطر
تم تفعيل منظومة خفض السرعات إلى 100 كم/س على طريق العين – دبي ( الفقع – مساكن )
— شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) April 16, 2024
#Urgent | #Attention #weather_Conditions
Speed reduction system activated to 100 Km/h on Abu Dhabi – Al Ain road (Baniyas – Al Khaznah)
— شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) April 16, 2024
The clips share a glimpse of the widespread impact of the heavy rains currently experienced across all seven emirates.
Read: UAE Weather Update: Heavy rainfall hits all seven emirates
The inclement weather is forecasted to persist until Wednesday evening, further heightening concerns about potential risks and disruptions caused by the ongoing storms.