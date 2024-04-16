Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Road collapse in Al Ain resembles crater after heavy rains

A clip shared by Storm_AE has surfaced, revealing a colossal landslide resembling a crater in Al Quaa, south of Al Ain.

The landslide, triggered by heavy rains, has swept away a significant section of the road, drastically changing the route for drivers in the area. The road now resembles a waterfall, overrun by torrents of water from the overflowing wadis.

In another video from AlKhaleej, closer inspection of the road cracks vividly shows the extent of damage from the landslide.

As a response to the current weather conditions, the Abu Dhabi Police has implemented a speed reduction system on the Al Ain – Dubai road (Al Faqa – Masakin) and Abu Dhabi – Al Ain road, limiting speeds to 100 km/h.

 

The clips share a glimpse of the widespread impact of the heavy rains currently experienced across all seven emirates.

Read: UAE Weather Update: Heavy rainfall hits all seven emirates

The inclement weather is forecasted to persist until Wednesday evening, further heightening concerns about potential risks and disruptions caused by the ongoing storms.

