Ice skating meets gravity-defying acrobatics at Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL

On April 26, 2024, the lively city of Abu Dhabi was dazzled by an extraordinary spectacle when Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL performed at the renowned Etihad Arena on Yas Island. Against the stunning backdrop of one of the region’s most dynamic entertainment venues, the audience was treated to a mesmerizing night of enchantment, as the boundaries between ice and air dissolved into a realm of pure magic.

DSC01046

This was the first of its many shows, as the Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL is scheduled from April 26, 2024, to May 5, 2024, bringing Cirque’s signature acrobatics with a mix of ice skating.

DSC01015

As the lights dimmed and the story started, audiences were taken to the world of “CRYSTAL,” a young woman embarking on her journey of self-discovery beneath the ice. Through evocative storytelling and breathtaking visuals, Crystal’s world drew spectators in, allowing them to experience the highs and lows of her transformative journey with wonder and awe.

DSC00947

From families to friends, people of all ages and backgrounds came together to experience the magic brought by daring stunts high above and elegant moves on the ice below.

DSC01235

Overall, one could say it was worth it! If you missed the first few shows, don’t worry, you still have a chance.

DSC00982

Check out the schedule below:

  • Wednesday, 1st May 2024 | Doors open at 6:30 pm-Show Starts at 7:30 pm (TBC)
  • Thursday, 2nd May 2024 | Doors open at 6:30 pm-Show Starts at 7:30 pm
  • Friday, 3rd May 2024 | Doors open at 6:30 pm-Show Starts at 7:30 pm
  • Saturday, 4th May 2024 | Doors open at 2:30 pm-Show Starts at 3:30 pm
  • Sunday, 5th May 2024 | Doors open at 6:30 pm-Show Starts at 7:30 pm

Ticket categories and prices:

  • Royal: AED 1500
  • VIP: AED 790
  • Platinum: AED 590
  • Diamond: AED 475
  • Gold: AED 375
  • Silver: AED 275
  • Bronze: AED 175

For further information, check out www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal and @LiveNationME on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

DSC01258

