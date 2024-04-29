Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE weather: NCM predicts heavy rain this week

The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) predicts that the UAE will experience heavy rain from Wednesday evening to Thursday.

According to NCM, the country is affected by an extension of a surface low pressure from the Red Sea. Humid Southeasterly winds will also be present within the said timeframe.

NCM reports the formation of local convective rainy clouds with a chance of hail over Eastern areas extending over some internal and Western areas from Sunday to Wednesday daytime.

Meanwhile, from Wednesday evening to Thursday, the UAE will have surface low pressure from the Red Sea with humid Southeasterly winds, which may cause moderate to heavy rainfall over scattered areas.

Some UAE residents may also witness lightning and thunder with a probability of hail over Western, coastal, and some Eastern areas from Wednesday night to Thursday.

On Friday and Saturday, NCM expects the amount of clouds to decrease but with a continuity in light to moderate rainfall. However, some Southern and Eastern areas may still experience heavy rainfall.

