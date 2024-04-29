Judy Ann Santos, Ryan Agoncillo mark 15th anniversary

Judy Ann Santos and husband Ryan Agoncillo celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary by posting heartfelt messages on their social media accounts.

On her Instagram account, Judy Ann shared a black and white candid photo of her with Ryan.

“We made it!! 15 years married, almost 20 together,” she wrote.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way.. your love, honesty, and support in so many ways have given me so much courage and confidence to be more,” she added.

Judy Ann also thanked Ryan for showing her what love means and she would always be grateful for him.

“You showed me what love truly is.. pwede palang magmahal nang ganito katindi, at pwede kang mahalin nang tapat at totoo. Mahal na mahal kita habang buhay,” she added.

Judy Ann and Ryan tied the knot in 2009 after dating for four years.