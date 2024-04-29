EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Judy Ann Santos, Ryan Agoncillo mark 15th anniversary

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 mins ago

Courtesy: Judy Ann Santos/Instagram

Judy Ann Santos and husband Ryan Agoncillo celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary by posting heartfelt messages on their social media accounts.

On her Instagram account, Judy Ann shared a black and white candid photo of her with Ryan.

“We made it!! 15 years married, almost 20 together,” she wrote.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way.. your love, honesty, and support in so many ways have given me so much courage and confidence to be more,” she added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Judy Ann Agoncillo (@officialjuday)

Judy Ann also thanked Ryan for showing her what love means and she would always be grateful for him.

“You showed me what love truly is.. pwede palang magmahal nang ganito katindi, at pwede kang mahalin nang tapat at totoo. Mahal na mahal kita habang buhay,” she added.

Judy Ann and Ryan tied the knot in 2009 after dating for four years.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 04 29T142904.087

Marian Rivera grateful for 30M Facebook followers

34 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 29T141507.258

Final moments of OFW who died in Dubai flood caught on video

49 mins ago
heavy rain istock

UAE weather: NCM predicts heavy rain this week

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 29T131821.744

DFA urged to cancel Apollo Quiboloy’s passport

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button