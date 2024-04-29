Marian Rivera grateful for 30M Facebook followers

Kapuso superstar Marian Rivera is grateful for reaching 30 million followers on Facebook.

The Kapuso primetime queen marked the milestone in a gratitude post.

“Happy 30m followers on Facebook!” she said in her caption with photos of her “Marimar” look.

“Feeling grateful for all the love and support I’ve received. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marian Rivera Gracia Dantes (@marianrivera)

Last weekend, Marian became trending again after doing the make-up transformation challenge featuring her iconic Marimar role.

Rivera rose to popularity when she portrayed the role together with her husband Dingdong Dantes.