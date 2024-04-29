Final moments of OFW who died in Dubai flood caught on video

The final moments of the overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who died in the severe flooding in Dubai was captured on video.

In a GMA News report, Maricris Ancheta, the mother of OFW Marjorie Ancheta shared what her daughter went through in the Dubai flood.

“Sabi ko naman sa kanya, huwag ka muna umuwi, mas safe ka diyan, hindi mama kasi walang makain dito,’ sabi niya,” said Maricris.

Marjorie even sent a video showing her inside a vehicle as she was trapped inside it with floodwater gradually rising.

On April 16, the family of Marjorie received the tragic news that she died from the flood.

“Masakit dahil may anak siya, may kambal pa [na] one year and seven months old. Ang pakiusap lang namin sana mapadali ang pag-uwi niya kasi marami na kaming naghihintay sa kanya,” Maricris said.

The family hopes that Marjorie’s remains will be repatriated immediately.