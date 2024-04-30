UAE sees increase in petrol prices for May 2024

The UAE fuel price committee has announced the fuel prices for May 2024, revealing an increase in petrol prices from last month.

From AED3.15 in April, the Super 98 petrol will now cost AED3.34 per litre. Meanwhile, the Special 95 petrol sees an increase from AED3.03 to AED3.22 per litre.

The E-Plus 91 petrol will cost AED3.15 a litre, compared to AED2.96 a litre in April. While the diesel has been decreased to AED 3.07 from 3.09 last month.

EMARAT, one of the three bodies exclusively responsible for managing the distribution of petroleum products in the UAE, also shared the updated fuel prices for May 2024 on their social media channels.