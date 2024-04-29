Ayala Land joins 10th PPIE as a major sponsor

Ayala Land, the leading and largest real estate developer in the Philippines, is set to participate as a major sponsor at the 10th Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) at The Bristol Hotel Deira, Dubai, UAE, on May 11 and 12, 2024.

This prestigious event marks Ayala Land's return as a major sponsor, reaffirming its commitment to the biggest Filipino property and investment event in Dubai.

This year, Ayala Land will showcase its premier and best properties, including those from its esteemed residential brands such as Ayala Land Premier, Alveo, Avida, Amaia, and BellaVita, spanning across the Philippines.

Representatives from Ayala Land will participate as speakers and panelists, providing valuable insights into the dynamic real estate market and upcoming trends, and empowering overseas Filipinos in the UAE to make informed investment choices.

“We are thrilled to again be a major sponsor for the 10th PPIE where we can showcase Ayala Land properties and reinforce our unwavering support for the Filipino community in Dubai,” said, Bing Gumboc, Managing Director, Ayala Land International Sales, Inc.

“Our commitment goes beyond just providing properties; it encompasses a dedication to understanding the unique needs and preferences of overseas Filipinos in UAE, ensuring that our offerings align closely with their aspirations for a better quality of life,” she added.

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, the organizer of PPIE, expressed her appreciation for Ayala Land’s continued support.

She emphasized the significance of Ayala Land’s participation in driving growth and investment in the Filipino property sector, stating, “We are honored to have Ayala Land returning as a major sponsor for the 10th PPIE edition. Ayala Land’s involvement in PPIE is invaluable, as they have been with us since day 1. Their commitment to excellence and innovation sets a benchmark for the industry and contributes significantly to the success of our event.”

PPIE 2024 promises to be a groundbreaking event, bringing together industry leaders, investors, and stakeholders to explore the limitless opportunities in the Filipino real estate market.

To learn more about the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition 2024, visit https://ppie.ae/ and follow on social media, @ppieuae on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, for more updates.