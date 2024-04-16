UAE Weather Update: Heavy rainfall hits all seven emirates

The current weather pattern across all seven emirates is characterized by heavy rains and thunderstorms, with some experiencing hailstorms. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has issued a stern reminder to the public, stressing the paramount importance of staying indoors and adhering strictly to safety guidelines.

Clips from social media platform ‘X’ users such as Arab_storms and Storm_Ae showcase streets inundated with mud and water, particularly in Sharjah, Dubai, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, and Fujairah.

Fujairah

Sharjah

In Al Ain, the Emirates witnessed an intense hailstorm, further exacerbating the challenging conditions faced by residents. In viral clips, rock-size hail can be seen covering the streets of the emirate.

Dubai

According to meteorological reports, the lowest temperature recorded this morning was 11.4 degrees Celsius in Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah. As a precautionary measure, the government of Umm Al Quwain has issued an advisory urging schools to temporarily adopt distance learning protocols.

Weather forecast

Forecast updates for Tuesday, April 16th, through Wednesday, April 17th, 2024, indicate the continuation of adverse weather conditions. Convective clouds are expected to traverse coastal areas, leading to rainfall of varying intensities accompanied by lightning, thunder, and a possibility of hail. Another wave of inclement weather is anticipated from this afternoon into early Wednesday morning, affecting scattered areas across the country. By Wednesday afternoon, convective cloud formations are expected to decrease gradually, primarily over eastern and northern regions.

NCEMA has advised citizens to exercise utmost caution and strictly adhere to safety measures.

The authority emphasizes the need to obtain weather-related information exclusively from official sources to avoid misinformation and ensure preparedness.