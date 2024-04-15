UAE announces distance learning for all public schools on Tuesday and Wednesday

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has announced that all public schools will adopt a distance learning system in the coming days due to the unstable weather conditions across the country.

In an official announcement on social media platform X, the Emirates School Education Foundation directed that on April 16 and 17, 2024 (Tuesday and Wednesday), all students and staff in government schools would not need to attend face-to-face classes “to preserve the safety of students and teaching staff.”

نظرًا للظروف الجوية الحالية، قررت مؤسسة الإمارات للتعليم المدرسي اعتماد نظام التعليم عن بُعد لكافة المدارس الحكومية بالدولة يومي الثلاثاء والأربعاء، الموافقين لـ 16 و17 من أبريل 2024، وذلك حفاظاً على سلامة الطلبة والهيئة التدريسية. pic.twitter.com/IrndiVUvGk — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) April 15, 2024

Earlier today, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) announced that weather patterns across the UAE will fluctuate over the next few days.

According to NCM’s recent reports, light to heavy rains have started pouring across the country, including Umm Suqiem area in Dubai, Weshah area in Sharjah, and Masafi area in Ras Al Khaimah, among others.

Meanwhile, an announcement from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) regarding remote learning for private schools is yet to be confirmed.