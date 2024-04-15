Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE announces distance learning for all public schools on Tuesday and Wednesday

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera3 hours ago

For illustrative purposes only

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has announced that all public schools will adopt a distance learning system in the coming days due to the unstable weather conditions across the country.

In an official announcement on social media platform X, the Emirates School Education Foundation directed that on April 16 and 17, 2024 (Tuesday and Wednesday), all students and staff in government schools would not need to attend face-to-face classes “to preserve the safety of students and teaching staff.”

Earlier today, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) announced that weather patterns across the UAE will fluctuate over the next few days.

According to NCM’s recent reports, light to heavy rains have started pouring across the country, including Umm Suqiem area in Dubai, Weshah area in Sharjah, and Masafi area in Ras Al Khaimah, among others.

Meanwhile, an announcement from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) regarding remote learning for private schools is yet to be confirmed.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera3 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 10 22T145758.621

Ministry urges private sector to prioritize worker safety amidst forecasted extreme weather

2 hours ago
Zayed International Airport istock

Zayed International Airport hailed as ‘Best Airport at Arrivals Globally’

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 15T161932.679

DMW says seafarers onboard seized ship by Iran ‘safe’

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 15T155650.629

Marcos will not hand Duterte to ICC

5 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button