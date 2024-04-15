UAE to experience unstable weather conditions this week

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has announced that weather patterns across the UAE will fluctuate over the next few days.

On Sunday, the NCM reported light to moderate rain in some parts of the Al Ain and Al Dhafra region. A surface low-pressure system persisted until Monday morning, anticipating intermittent rainfall in coastal and southern regions throughout the day.

Between Tuesday night until Wednesday morning, the UAE will experience heightened surface and upper air low pressures. These patterns will intensify instability across the country, which is fuelled by the increased humidity from the Arabian Sea.

“Widespread convective cloud formation is expected, leading to variable-intensity rainfall accompanied by lightning, thunder, and the potential for hail in localised areas. These conditions may result in flooding and strong winds, impacting horizontal visibility,” NCM said in a report by Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Meanwhile, rainfall is forecasted to concentrate primarily in the northern and eastern regions by Wednesday morning to evening, before gradually subsiding into Wednesday night.