Chavit Singson rewards MMDA enforcers P200K following recent apprehension in EDSA busway

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Courtesy: Luis Chavit Singson/Facebook

Former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis Chavit Singson has raised the reward money for the traffic enforcers of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority or MMDA who flagged his vehicle for using the EDSA Busway last week.

Singson’s vehicle was stopped by MMDA enforcers for the unauthorized use of the busway of his convoy.

“Nakita ninyo yung sinabi ko sa nag-interview na magbibigay ako ng P100,000 na papremyo sa mga nanghuli, at dahil ilang araw na nangyari, gagawin kong P200,000 ang ibibigay ko,” said Singson in his visit to the MMDA office.

Singson said he already paid his violation ticket and the reward money was for his commendation to the agency for doing their job well.

“This prize was properly received by the accounting and made with a receipt. This cash prize could also be used as a support and improvement to the system of MMDA,” Singson said.

The MMDA has yet to issue a statement on the reward money given by Singson.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

