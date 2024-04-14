Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

PH monitoring condition of 4 seafarers onboard ship seized by Iran

The Philippine government is monitoring the condition of four Filipino seafarers who are onboard the container ship MSC Aries seized by Iranian authorities.

“Upon the directive of the President, we are in touch with the families of our dear seafarers and have assured them of full government support and assistance,” the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said in a statement.

The DMW said it is coordinating with the families of the seafarers and the manning agency of the seafarers.

Iranian state media reported that authorities boarded the ship through helicopter and brought it to Iranian waters.

“MSC, which operates the Aries, confirmed Iran had seized the ship and said it was working ‘with the relevant authorities’ for its safe return and the wellbeing of its 25 crew,” Reuters reported.

