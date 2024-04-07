Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE President orders payment of student debts in public schools

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a directive to settle the outstanding financial dues of students enrolled in UAE government schools, amounting to a total cost of AED155 million.

According to Emirates News Agency (WAM), this initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden on students attending public schools by covering all outstanding fees for the academic year 2023-2024.

In collaboration with Emirates Schools Establishment, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed highlights the importance of education by extending support to students and enhancing their motivation to succeed in their studies.

This move not only enables students to focus more on their studies but also eases the financial obligations on both students and their families.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai Media Office

Global Village announces extended timings for Eid Al Fitr holidays

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 07T143332.914

Filipino Community in Ajman devotes Ramadan to volunteering with charity organizations

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 07T141059.638

Manny Villar still the Philippines’ richest on Forbes 2024 billionaires list

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 07T113206.008

Death toll in Taiwan quake rises to 13

7 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button