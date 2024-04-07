UAE President orders payment of student debts in public schools

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a directive to settle the outstanding financial dues of students enrolled in UAE government schools, amounting to a total cost of AED155 million.

According to Emirates News Agency (WAM), this initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden on students attending public schools by covering all outstanding fees for the academic year 2023-2024.

In collaboration with Emirates Schools Establishment, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed highlights the importance of education by extending support to students and enhancing their motivation to succeed in their studies.

This move not only enables students to focus more on their studies but also eases the financial obligations on both students and their families.