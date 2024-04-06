OFW killed in Sharjah residential building fire

An Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) was among those killed in a residential building fire in Al Nahda, Sharjah, on Thursday night, the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai confirmed.

The Consulate also stated that the husband of the deceased Filipina is currently confined in intensive care, where his condition is being closely monitored after the deadly fire.

The incident claimed the lives of five people, while 44 other residents were injured and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

According to initial investigations by the Sharjah Police, the fire originated from contact between a heat source and suspended waste in one of the skylights. This resulted in the rapid spread of flames and heavy smoke throughout the residential apartments.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and pray for the swift recovery of her husband, as well as the other ten injured Filipinos who are receiving the necessary medical attention,” the Consulate said in a statement.

“The Consulate is coordinating with local authorities and community leaders to ensure all affected Filipinos receive the support they need during this difficult time,” it added.