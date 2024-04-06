Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

5 killed, 44 injured in residential building fire in Sharjah

Staff Report7 hours ago

Five individuals died and 44 were injured after a fire erupted in a 39-storey residential tower in Al Nahda, Sharjah, on Thursday night.

The Sharjah Police reported on Friday that the building comprised of 750 apartments was affected by the blaze, causing residents to inhale harmful smoke.

According to initial investigations, the fire originated from contact between a heat source and suspended waste in one of the skylights. This resulted in the rapid spread of flames and heavy smoke throughout the residential apartments.

The Civil Defence Force and Sharjah Police General Command swiftly responded to the incident after the Sharjah Police Operations Room received a report at 10:50PM on Thursday. Authorities prevented the spread of the flames and saved numerous lives.

While in recovery, residents of the tower were quickly transferred to accommodations. In collaboration with the Red Crescent Authority, temporary homes were arranged for 156 individuals, including 18 children, at a hotel in the emirate. Medical examinations and all necessary support were ensured to be given to the residents.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, offered his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who died in the fire and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

