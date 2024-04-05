OFWGME celebrates International Women’s Day with Empower Her

The OFW Global Movement for Empowerment (OFWGME) recently hosted an extraordinary event in celebration of International Women’s Day, titled “Empower Her.” This empowering get-together brought together women from all walks of life to celebrate their achievements and inspire each other to reach greater heights.

The event featured a diverse lineup of speakers, including successful female Entrepreneurs, Educator, Community Leaders, and Medical Health Practitioners who shared their stories of triumph and the importance of women supporting women.

These are the interesting topics with the corresponding speakers of which attendees had the opportunity to participate in the discussion: Embracing Authenticity of Women by Florisa “Misty Widow” S. Estrada; The Role of Education in Empowering Women by Lyza Lariosa; What Steps Can Aspiring Female Entrepreneurs Take to Build Confidence, Overcome Self Doubt, and Pursue their Business Goals by Sheena Viado Cabasag;

Promoting Cultural Activities Led by Women in the Society by Dr. Marilyn “ Wafa” Kasimeih;

Recognizing and Celebrating Women’s Leadership in the Community by Ms. Josie Conlu; and

Supporting Women’s Mental Health and Well-being by Dr. Ruth Firmalino.

One of the highlights of the event was the keynote speech of no less than the Philippines Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Alfonso Ver who graced them with his presence.

The atmosphere was filled with positivity, encouragement, and a sense of solidarity among attendees who were all united in their efforts to uplift and empower one another.

“Empower Her” was a powerful testament to the strength, resilience, and talent of women everywhere, and a reminder that when women come together, incredible things can happen.

Overall, “Empower Her” was a truly inspiring and transformative experience for all who attended. It was a celebration of the achievements and potential of women, and a reminder that when women support each other, there is no limit to what they can accomplish.

Congratulations to OFWGME for organizing such a successful and impactful event.