PH, US, Japan to announce response to security threats in South China Sea

Camille Quirino2 mins ago

The Philippines, the United States, and Japan are set to announce defense and maritime security strategies in the South China Sea at the upcoming trilateral leaders’ summit in Washington on April 11.

U.S. President Joe Biden will be hosting President Bongbong Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio to enhance security and economic cooperation among the three countries.

According to a diplomatic source, Marcos will first meet with Biden at the White House for a bilateral meeting on the morning of April 11 to be followed by the trilateral leaders summit.

“Sa White House essentially hindi maiiwasan ang security kasi that’s the big issue ngayon and of course we are always pushing the economic part. The Luzon corridor will also be discussed briefly at pati yung semiconductor,” a source familiar with the upcoming Marcos visit to US added.

“There will be a joint statement to be issued by the three leaders,” the source added.

Biden, Marcos, and Kishida are expected to address security issues in the region and formalize joint naval patrols in the South China Sea.

“Dapat this year iyan [naval patrols],” the source added when asked about the timeline for the maritime activity.

The source said that the trilateral leaders’ summit was not in response to the March 23 incident in the West Philippine Sea.

“We did not plan this in view of the March 23 incident. This is a natural progression of all the trilateral meetings of foreign ministers, security advisers,” the source explained.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and PH National Security Adviser Eduardo Año announced that preparations are underway.

Washington also stressed their “ironclad commitments to the Philippines under the U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty, which extends to armed attacks on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft—to include those of its Coast Guard—anywhere in the South China Sea”.

