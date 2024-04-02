Celebrating Compassion and Courage: Abu Dhabi-based cancer support group to mark six years with farewell anniversary

The Shades of Pink Society is set to observe its sixth and final anniversary in Abu Dhabi this May 2024, in an intimate gathering that be held at the Golden Tulip Hotel, symbolizing the support network that the society has built over the years.

Focused on encouraging breast cancer survivors to come forward, the group invites them to register for a special event on May 4th, where they can receive a beauty hamper and share their experiences with others who have faced similar challenges.

Since its establishment, the Shades of Pink Society has been a source of support for those battling cancer in the UAE, making a tangible impact within the community. This year, however, marks a significant transition as the organization prepares to shift its focus back to the Philippines.

Shades of Pink Society Founder, Gie Drew, aims to register the foundation with the Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission in 2024 to continue its mission, particularly supporting women in rural areas.

Drew, a breast cancer survivor herself, emphasized the increased need for such a society in the Philippines, stating, “Mas kailangan ang Shades of Pink Society ng mga kababaihan sa Pilipinas, lalo na sa mga rural areas.”

The Shades of Pink Society has also extended its support to breast cancer patients in the Philippines, assisting with chemotherapy treatments and various other needs. This move highlights the organization’s commitment to fostering a community where survivors can share their stories and find solidarity.

As the Shades of Pink Society concludes its chapter in Abu Dhabi, it leaves behind a legacy of empathy, strength, and collective support, with hopes of extending its influence and providing a platform for connection and healing in new communities.