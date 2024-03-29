Up to 95% discount: Dubai’s ‘Great Online Sale’ returns on March 29

The ‘Great Online Sale’ has returned to Dubai for the second time around, offering up to 95% discount on clothing, beauty products, gadgets, electronics, and many more. This huge online sale will run from March 29 up until March 31. Furthermore, participants who sign up on greatonlinesale.com may also get a chance to WIN AED10,000.

This three-day sale is organized by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE). Ahmed al Khaja, the CEO of DFRE said in a press release, “Following the success of the inaugural Great Online Sale in 2023, we are pleased to bring it back for a second year once again in Ramadan, one of the busiest periods for shopping in Dubai.”

“As the online retail sector continues to grow, the Great Online Sale offers an exciting opportunity for retailers to meet consumers’ increasing desire to explore and shop a multitude of brands with ease, in the comfort of their home – a trend we see gaining more popularity each year during the Holy Month,” he added.

There are lots of online stores to choose from, and if you’re planning to buy pasalubongs for your friends and family, you can check out Brands for Less, Bath and Body Works, and Centrepoint. IKEA, Mall of the Emirates, and Amazon are also participating.

If you’re an OFW who is looking for suggestions on what to buy, here are a few:

Chocolates

2. Perfumes and beauty products

3. Hair and body products

4. Branded clothes or shoes

5. Towel and perfume

6. Gadgets and electronic