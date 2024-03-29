‘Treatable and preventable’: DOH reminds the public on availability of treatment for whooping cough

The Department of Health (DOH) reassures the public that whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is treatable and preventable. This is following the outbreak of pertussis in Quezon City, Iloilo City, and Cavite Province.

DOH stated: “The Department of Health reminds everyone to take care amidst a significant rise in Pertussis cases, emphasizing the availability of treatment and the importance of vaccination to curb the spread of the disease.”

“The medical field has known Pertussis for a long time now. We have antibiotics that can treat it. Vaccines are safe and effective against whooping cough; DOH is redistributing on hand doses to where they are needed the most. In consultation with President Marcos, I have already ordered to fast-track the arrival of 3 million more doses. Please be assured while also being alert. We can fight this,” said Health Secretary Dr. Teodoro J. Herbosa.

In the press release, DOH said that it will continue monitoring and taking actions on resolving this matter. As of March 27, the regions with the most number of case increases are: Calabarzon, Metro Manila, Western Visayas, Mimaropa, and Central Visayas. If you’re worried that anyone in your family at home are experiencing whooping cough or pertussis, here are some of the symptoms shared by the DOH: mild cough, a cold that lasts around two weeks, fits of coughing that lasts up to six weeks, and a high-pitched sounds between coughs and when inhaling. Additional symptoms include vomiting after coughing and low-grade fever.