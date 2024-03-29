Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Police: 202 beggars arrested during first half of Ramadan

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino3 mins ago

Photo courtesy of Dubai Police

The Dubai Police arrested 202 beggars during the first half of Ramadan, with a significant number found to be on visit visas.

According to Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Department of Suspects and Criminal Phenomena at the General Department of Criminal and Investigation, they arrested 112 males and 90 females who were begging during the first two weeks of the holy month.


The Brigadier also said that some arrested individuals from the group held a resident visa and violated the residency law. These beggars exploit the generosity of people during Ramadan to make easy money.

He also explained that the Dubai Police develops security plans to combat begging as this crime distorts the UAE’s civilized appearance, harms the country’s image, and threatens its security.

Some of the crimes linked to begging are theft and pick-pocketing as well as exploiting the sick, children, and people of determination. These crimes are usually organized by begging bangs.

One of the campaigns that the UAE government implemented is the anti-begging campaign to discourage people from begging during Ramadan.

Brigadier Al Shamsi also urged the public to report beggars by calling the call center 901 through the “Police Eye” service available on the police app as well as the E-Crime platform at www.ecrime.ae.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino3 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

UAE istock

UAE ranks 1st in global entrepreneurship sector, outperforms advanced countries

46 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 28T105027.810

Marcos vows countermeasures vs. China’s aggressive behavior in South China Sea 

2 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 03 29T064533.330

‘Smooth operation’: Filipino medical workers in Saudi thanked by F1 racer Carlos Sainz

5 hours ago
PHOTO 1 AWARDS 1

2024 Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East revealed

13 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button