Dubai Police: 202 beggars arrested during first half of Ramadan

The Dubai Police arrested 202 beggars during the first half of Ramadan, with a significant number found to be on visit visas.

According to Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Department of Suspects and Criminal Phenomena at the General Department of Criminal and Investigation, they arrested 112 males and 90 females who were begging during the first two weeks of the holy month.



The Brigadier also said that some arrested individuals from the group held a resident visa and violated the residency law. These beggars exploit the generosity of people during Ramadan to make easy money.

He also explained that the Dubai Police develops security plans to combat begging as this crime distorts the UAE’s civilized appearance, harms the country’s image, and threatens its security.

Some of the crimes linked to begging are theft and pick-pocketing as well as exploiting the sick, children, and people of determination. These crimes are usually organized by begging bangs.

One of the campaigns that the UAE government implemented is the anti-begging campaign to discourage people from begging during Ramadan.

Brigadier Al Shamsi also urged the public to report beggars by calling the call center 901 through the “Police Eye” service available on the police app as well as the E-Crime platform at www.ecrime.ae.