PTA investigates newbie Taekwondo spar with black belt holder

The Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) is now investigating the case of the 17-year-old yellow belt Taekwondo newbie who was injured after her coach allegedly set her up to spar with a taller and heavier male black belter.

The PTA’s official statement published on their Facebook account wrote: “The PTA has been notified about this incident and we have initiated our primary investigation, working closely with our PTA Officers and PTA Regional Directors.”

“Rest assured that we are taking matters seriously,” it added.

According to 24 Oras, the victim was confined due to the sustained injuries from her black belt sparring partner. The yellow-belt student had bruises under the eye and swollen lips after the incident.

The family of the victim believes the coach arranged the sparring session out of jealousy. The parents stated in an interview with the media that the coach had feelings for their daughter. The victim said that the coach would sometimes hug her or ask her out.

The victim also claimed that her coach got angry when her boyfriend gave her a bouquet on her birthday.

Charges were filed against the coach for violating Republic Act No. 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act.