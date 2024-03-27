Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Daniel Padilla greets Kathryn Bernardo on Instagram with old photo

The alleged cryptic photo that was posted by Daniel Padilla on his Instagram story.

Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla greeted his ex-girlfriend and long time screen partner Kathryn Bernardo on her birthday.

The photo was posted at midnight on Bernardo’s birthday.

The actor shared an old photo of him and Bernardo and wrote “Happy Birthday To You” in Japanese.

Last February, Padilla thanked Bernardo for everything and how she will be forever special to his heart.

“Siyempre hindi ko pwedeng kalimutan si Kathryn. Maraming maraming salamat Kathryn sa ating maraming taon na pinagsamahan,” said Padilla.

Padilla added that he will always remember his time with Bernardo.

“You know, hinding-hindi mawawala sa puso ko ang magaganda nating memories at ang ating mga adventures at journeys na pinagsamahan. Thank you very much,” he added.

