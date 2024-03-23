Two trafficking victims bound for Arab region intercepted at NAIA

Two trafficking victims were intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3, according to a post published by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

The victims, 51 and 30 years old, attempted to travel to Oman on board a flight transiting through Dubai, claiming that they were to visit their spouses, who they alleged were overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

However, the immigration officers noted inconsistencies in their statements and documents, with both victims submitting false marriage certificates.

The two victims confessed they bought the documents from fixers on Facebook. They also said they were instructed to pose as tourists, sponsored by fake spouses.

The two also shared that they were promised work as a car painter and a salon worker in Oman, with an expected salary of only 250 Riyals.

Meanwhile, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said aspiring OFWs should present legitimate documents.

“We cannot just buy documents online,” said Tansingco. “Ensure that you are getting your documents from legitimate sources, lest be duped into getting fake ones,” he added.