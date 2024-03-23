Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Two trafficking victims bound for Arab region intercepted at NAIA

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino2 hours ago

For illustrative purposes

Two trafficking victims were intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3, according to a post published by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

The victims, 51 and 30 years old, attempted to travel to Oman on board a flight transiting through Dubai, claiming that they were to visit their spouses, who they alleged were overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

However, the immigration officers noted inconsistencies in their statements and documents, with both victims submitting false marriage certificates.

The two victims confessed they bought the documents from fixers on Facebook. They also said they were instructed to pose as tourists, sponsored by fake spouses.

The two also shared that they were promised work as a car painter and a salon worker in Oman, with an expected salary of only 250 Riyals.

Meanwhile, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said aspiring OFWs should present legitimate documents.

“We cannot just buy documents online,” said Tansingco. “Ensure that you are getting your documents from legitimate sources, lest be duped into getting fake ones,” he added.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

