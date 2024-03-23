Tokyo resorts to AI-powered dating app to encourage more marriages

Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Tokyo, Japan plans to use an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered dating app to reverse declines in marriages and births.

This is after the government failed to see growth in dating and married couples even after years of hosting matchmaking events.

The AI-powered dating app is designed for singles residing, working, and studying in Tokyo, asking over 100 questions, such as “Are you comfortable sharing your feelings?” or “What kind of person can you not stand?”

Tokyo’s government will require app users to undergo online interviews and present a certificate proving their single status. It will also require them to present their proof of income.

According to statistics, nearly one-third of men in Tokyo are in their 50s and have never been married. Data from Recruit Holdings shows that 46 percent and 30 percent of women in Japan are in their 20s, single, and have never dated.

The city’s population is expected to start shrinking in 2030, which is why the government plans to nearly double its budget for marriage support services, amounting to 335 million yen ($2.2 million).

The country’s capital has also joined nearby governments like Ibaraki and Saitama prefectures in offering matchmaking app services.

