HONOR announces pre-order for AI Powered HONOR Magic6 Pro, availability of Porsche Design HONOR Magic V2 RSR

Global technology brand HONOR announced the pre-order of the all-new HONOR Magic 6 Pro and the official availability of PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR for customers across the UAE with exciting gifts worth up to AED 2194.

HONOR has arranged a special gathering to host an unforgettable suhoor experience for media and influencers, complete with a captivating Ramadan ambiance. The event also provided a chance for those who purchased the exclusive PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR to collect their limited edition at the event. The atmosphere was vibrant, blending the excitement of technology enthusiasts with the elegance of Porsche Design.

Discover the Magic with HONOR Magic6 Pro

The HONOR Magic6 Pro introduces a new era in smartphone technology, seamlessly integrating AI to enhance every user interaction. With features such as the AI Falcon Camera for intelligent photography, Magic Portal which harnesses the power of AI to understand and comprehend users’ messages and behaviors., and AI Privacy Call 3.0 ensuring sound privacy and adaptive voice adjustments, the HONOR Magic6 Pro sets a new standard for user experience and device interaction.

Magic Portal facilitates image-based shopping experiences, seamlessly guiding users to platforms, where they can find and purchase desired items.

Aside from its AI capabilities, the HONOR Magic6 Pro introduces a groundbreaking display enhanced with the HONOR NanoCrystal Shield, ensuring exceptional durability and shock absorption, surpassing normal display durability by up to 10 times. It also boasts the industry’s highest 4320Hz PWM display, demonstrating the brand’s dedication to human-centric innovations.

HONOR Magic6 Pro is equipped with a 5600mAh HONOR Second-generation Silicon-carbon battery and with its 80W HONOR Wired SuperCharge and 66W HONOR Wireless SuperCharge, users can charge up the device to 100% in just 39 minutes using the provided charger, enabling them to swiftly power up their device and enjoy gaming, music and video streaming while on the move.

The PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR is HONOR’s and Porsche Design’s first jointly developed device, featuring an all-new motorsports-inspired, lightweight and thin design.

The all-new foldable comes in the timeless Porsche car color Agate Grey, an unmistakable tribute to Porsche luxury cars. The sleek, metallic grey has been featured in most Porsche Models, amongst them the iconic and legendary Porsche 911 and now exclusively in the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR.

PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR stands out for its improved durability thanks to the HONOR Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield, super lightweight and 9.9mm slim design, advanced 5000mAh battery technology with silicon-carbon, and cutting-edge display.

Its remarkable features make the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR a revolutionary foldable smartphone that seamlessly combines premium aesthetics, exceptional durability, and stunning design elements.

Pricing and Availability

HONOR Magic6 Pro is available for pre-order Black and Epi Green for AED 3999. Upon purchase, consumers will get free gifts worth AED 2194 including Smart Ring, HONOR Choice X5 Pro, HONOR Care+ and more. Consumers can get HONOR Magic6 Pro through HONOR Online Store, Hihonor, Etisalat by e&, Emax, Sharaf DG & Jumbo.

PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR is available for purchase Agate Grey exclusively on HONOR Online Store for AED 9499.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR’s portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves.

For more information, please visit HONOR website at https://www.hihonor.com.

