Filipino arrested in Hawaii over carjacking

A Filipino was arrested by the Honolulu Police after allegedly attempting to steal a car in the Ala Moana area.

The arrest of the 32-year-old man prompted chaos on the street according to a report of Island News. The suspect was identified as Travis Coloma.

Coloma’s carjacking attempt led to car crashes in Ke’eaumoku Street and Kapiolani Boulevard.

A netizen named Joli Asano caught the video of authorities arresting Coloma following a brief scuffle.

The Honolulu Police Department said Coloma has several pending cases and standing arrest warrants.

Coloma is now under police custody and facing charges of carjacking, reckless driving, and resisting arrest.