‘7th straight time’ Finland remains happiest country in the world

The World Happiness Report of the United Nations named Finland as the happiest country in the world for seven consecutive years.

Nordic countries including Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden join Finland in the top list of happiest countries in the world.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, remains to be the least happiest country as it ranked 143rd among all countries surveyed by the report.

Countries are ranked on happiness based on their average life evaluations over the three preceding years, in this case, 2021 to 2023.

World Happiness Report 2024 is here! Explore the full report to understand the state of global happiness, the happiest countries in the world, and what we can learn about generational differences in wellbeing.



“For us, happiness is more like being content with one’s life,” Juha Markus Pyykkö, Finnish Ambassador to the Philippines, said in a previous report of CNN Philippines.

The envoy said that Finland has an ‘infrastructure of happiness,’ which means that its social services are adding to the citizen’s quality of life. It’s having free high-quality education, good health care, and long life expectancy.

“We have limited corruption, equality, social mobility, freedom, social security, nature, and trust. Trust amongst the population and trust towards socialism institutions,” he continued.