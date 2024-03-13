Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

3 places to enjoy free fireworks display during Ramadan 2024

Ramadan brings family and friends together. If you’re looking for ways to bond with your loved ones, one great way is to spend it with them under a dazzling free fireworks display!

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) is hosting #RamadaninDubai until the Eid celebrations take over. This includes fireworks displays in various areas of Dubai. Below are some of the places where you can enjoy the fireworks with family and friends.

JBR The Beach istock

1. Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR

Nightlife is vibrant at Bluewaters and The Beach, Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR). It is home to the world’s largest observation wheel, with many cafes and restaurants for gorgeous seaside dining. Residents can also find many shops selling their favorite brands.

Fireworks display at Bluewaters and The Beach at Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) will occur at 10 PM from March 15 to 17 and March 29 to 31.

Al Seef waterfront istock

2. Al Seef

If you want your fireworks experience to be more quaint, you can visit Al Seef. This place is home to Dubai’s historic creek, traditional dhows, and historic architecture.

Fireworks displays will occur in Al Seef at 10 PM from March 22 to 24.

Dubai Festival City Mall

3. Dubai Festival City Mall

For those who want entertainment and shopping before watching the fireworks display, you can opt for a night at Dubai Festival City Mall. The place offers over 400 outlets and numerous restaurants and cafes at the scenic waterfront dining on Festival Bay.

The fireworks show will be available at 10 PM in Dubai Festival City Mall from April 5 to 7.

 

