President Marcos set to visit Czech Republic, OFW protection in talks

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has departed for Berlin and Prague on March 11, 2024 to pay courtesy to the invitations of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Czech Republic President Petr Pavel, respectively.

He said on his speech that one of the important matters that will be discussed during his visit to Czech Republic is to sign a Joint Communiqué or a joint statement to establish labor consultation mechanisms for Overseas Filipino workers. This aims to ensure the “safe and orderly migration of Filipino workers and to provide a higher level of protection of their rights and welfare.”

“It is important that as we enhance our labor cooperation with these countries, our highest priority remains the protection of the rights and welfare of our overseas Filipino workers,” he said.

President Marcos will be meeting four constitutional heads of government of the Czech Republic, namely: President Petr Pavel, Prime Minister Petr Fiala, heads of the Czech Parliament, Senate President Miloš Vystrčil, and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Markéta Pekarová Adamová.

In Germany, he will be taking the lead in the signing of a joint declaration of intent on strengthening maritime cooperation and establishing a cooperation program between the Philippines’ Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and Germany’s Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training (BIBB).

“I look forward to having productive discussions, fruitful collaboration, and memorable experiences that will further cement the enduring ties between the Philippines, and Germany and of course, the Czech Republic,” he concluded in his speech before departing Manila.