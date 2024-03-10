Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos: PH will not invoke mutual defense treaty despite new incident with China

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

File photo

President Bongbong Marcos said that the Philippines will not invoke its mutual defense treaty with the United States even after China has again shown aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea.

The defense treaty means the US will come to the defense of the Philippines in case of an armed attack.

“I do not think that it is a time or the reason to invoke the Mutual Defense Treaty. However, we continue to view with great alarm this continuing dangerous maneuvers and dangerous actions that are being done against our seamen, our Coast Guard,” he said.

“I think that we cannot view this in any way but in the most serious way,” Marcos added.

China has fired water cannons and conducted dangerous maneuvering during a recent resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal.

“The Philippines will make our objections known and hope that we can continue to communicate to find a way so that such actions are no longer seen in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 03 10T180230.765

Ramadan in UAE to begin on March 11

54 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 03 10T184450.583

No umbrella? No problem: Borrow one for free in Dubai, here’s how

2 hours ago
RAMADAN

Philippines announces official start of Ramadan 2024

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 03 10T165800.500

Philippine Professional Organization UAE officers for 2024 take oath

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button