UAE rulers pen message for women on International Women’s Day

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has written a short message for women on International Women’s Day.

He said on a social media post on X:

“On International Women’s Day, we celebrate the essential contributions of women worldwide in shaping a more peaceful, prosperous, and vibrant future for all. Every day, your drive to achieve collective progress and uplift others in success serves as a lasting inspiration in the UAE and around the world.”

On International Women’s Day, we celebrate the essential contributions of women worldwide in shaping a more peaceful, prosperous, and vibrant future for all. Every day, your drive to achieve collective progress and uplift others in success serves as a lasting inspiration in the… — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) March 8, 2024

Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, shared through his social media post a message written in Arabic, translated to (according to google):

“A woman is a symbol of happiness…a symbol of sacrifice…a symbol of life…a symbol of equality…a symbol of warmth, tenderness and love…a woman is a symbol of everything beautiful. On International Women’s Day, we say… Every year, the women of the world are more beautiful, more successful, and better… Every year, all our mothers, sisters, and daughters are in good health, God willing.”

المرأة رمز للسعادة .. رمز للتضحية .. رمز للحياة .. رمز للمساواة .. رمز للدفء والحنان والمحبة.. المرأة رمز لكل شيء جميل .

في يوم المرأة العالمي نقول .. كل عام ونساء العالم أجمل وأنجح وأفضل .. كل عام وجميع أمهاتنا وأخواتنا وبناتنا في خير وإلى خير بإذن الله . — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 8, 2024

The UAE has been keen in doing initiatives that may benefit women. Recently, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum initiated a Dh1 billion education fund titled as the Mothers’ Endowment campaign in honor of mothers.