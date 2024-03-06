Technical issue disrupts Dubai Metro Red Line service, alternative bus service provided

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a disruption in the Dubai Metro Red line service between “Equiti and Discovery Gardens” stations due to a technical issue. Passengers are advised to take note of the disruption and consider alternative road service options in the meantime.

Alternative bus services have been provided between the affected stations to ensure commuters can reach their destinations with minimal inconvenience.

The RTA has expressed gratitude for passengers’ cooperation during this time.

Photos shared by Filipino Times readers depict passengers waiting at affected metro stations.

The RTA urges passengers to stay updated on the situation through official channels and apologizes for any inconvenience caused.