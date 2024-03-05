Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Filipino artist-run collective Halo-Halo Experiment partners with Sound Lab by Raw Music Store in celebrating International Women’s Day this Saturday, March 9th

Halo-Halo Experiment—a budding independent sound+art collective based in Dubai has been plotting a forward-thinking event series since its inception early this year.

For its third edition on Saturday, March 9th— the collective proudly presents a free-for-all event FACETS: An Afternoon with Jills of All Trades— which focuses on multifaceted female prowesses featuring multidisciplinary artists and game changers across the UAE art, creative, and music scene—in partnership with Sound Lab and powered by RAW music store—UAE’s leading go-to space and online audio platform for electronic music and gear enthusiasts.

From transforming a coffee shop into an audio-visual space and juxtaposing its genre-hybrid roster at the Urbanhouse by the workshop DXB during the previous Sikka Art Festival—this Saturday’s prime objective seeks “power in numbers” through its dense all-female lineup— spearheaded by co-founders X Alvarez (WYWY), Kath Dizon (Manic Mundane) and Liz Alvarez (Espervene).

Running from 4 pm to 9 pm at RAW music store Al Quoz showroom, the event will be spotlighting a spontaneous, friendly affair of talk, poetry, art exhibit, visuals, and live performances. This is in hopes that the mini-gathering advocates “common commitments across the boundaries of class, gender and race” that “serve as an important pedestal for solidarity and collaboration.”

