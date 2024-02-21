Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsTravel

Ivana Alawi to give lucky fan VIP tickets to Taylor Swift concert, free trip to SG

Actress and vlogger Ivana Alawi announced through Instagram that she will give away an all-expense paid trip to Singapore and free VIP tickets to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert to a lucky fan. She shared that the announcement of winners will be on February 22 while the travel dates will be on March 6 to 8.

“Lahat ay libre. Ang isisipin mo nalang ay ang pagvivideo mo at pag e-enjoy mo habang nanonood ng idol nating si Taylor Swift. All you need is a valid passport,” she said.

Her only requirement was that the fan must be following all her social media accounts.

Did you know… that Philippine passport holders do not need visa to enter Singapore? Philippine passport holders can stay in Singapore for a short period of time which is equivalent to more or less 30 days.

Filipino citizens who want to travel to Singapore only need to present the following:

  • Philippine passport with the validity of six months from the departure date
  • Boarding pass and confirmed return/roundtrip ticket

Other additional documents that can be brought as a support are:

  • Certificate of employment
  • Bank statements
  • Hotel bookings

