14 Filipinos who evacuated from Gaza to return to PH on Feb 21

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The Philippine Embassy in Egypt has announced that the 14 Filipinos who were safely evacuated from Gaza will be going home on February 21.

The Embassy added that the new batch of repatriates will also be composed of two Palestinian relatives.

The group evacuated from Gaza following Israel’s announcement that it will be intensifying its offensives to Rafah border in Egypt amid its war against militant group Hamas.

“This latest batch of repatriates is scheduled to leave Cairo on 20 February 2024 and will arrive in Manila on 21 February 2024,” the embassy announced on Facebook.

“To date, 136 of the 137 Filipinos have been evacuated from Gaza to Egypt,” it added.

One Filipina nun decided to remain in Gaza making her the lone Filipina in the war-torn area.

Israel remains unbothered in its attacks against Gaza amid global opposition and condemnation.

The Israeli government said they will not stop until all the hostages are freed. There are over 100 hostages still under the custody of Hamas.

