Philippines shines at Gulfood 2024, showcasing culinary innovation of Filipino food companies

The Philippines joins the world’s largest food exhibition, Gulfood 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with over 127 countries participating.

At least 20 Filipino food and beverage companies are showcasing their brands, emphasizing agricultural technology and local products. It marks the second edition of the Philippines’ participation in Gulfood.

Present at the Philippine pavilion’s opening are key figures including Philippine Ambassador to the UAE HE Alfonso Ver, Consul General Ford Angeles, Vice Consul Aleah Marie Gica, DTI-CITEM Executive Director Edward Fereira, and DTI Commercial Attache Cham Yalong together with Director Bianca Pearl Sykimte of the DTI Export Marketing Bureau.

Ambassador Ver expresses excitement over the diverse array of Filipino products on display, aiming to expand the country’s market share beyond traditional consumers to the entire UAE market.

“I am pleased and excited to welcome the 25 Filipino food companies to the 29th edition of Gulfood,” says Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, Alfonso Ver.

“This diverse array of food products displayed at Gulfood will increase the appreciation and awareness of Filipino food products in the UAE global community,” he added.

Highlighting the innovation and expansion efforts, DTI Director Edward Fereira shares, “We have new products that we’re introducing, intending to reach more than just Dubai, but also elsewhere in the Arabian countries. So, with the support of the Department of Trade and Industry, our secretary, Secretary Alfredo Pascual, we are trying to promote the best of Filipino products.”

One standout product gaining attention is Miguilitos Vegan ice cream, as CEO Miguel Kyan Aman explains, “We’re pushing to become the number one soft-serve ice cream in the Philippines. It’s halal and vegan, with plans to expand into the Middle East.”

Consul General Ford Angeles emphasizes the cultural significance of the Philippines’ participation, stating, “We are continuing efforts to promote Philippine products, spread awareness, and shape the taste preferences of the future. I think we are seeing success and the strong presence of the Philippines in the Gulfood has been synonymous to the waves that we are making in this part of the world.”

DTI’s Cham Yalong expresses optimism for the exhibit’s success, stating, “We’re very excited to welcome new exhibitors and exporters in the market and hope for the continued support of Middle East buyers present at Gulfood.”

This afternoon, the Head of the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Philippine Halal Industry Development Office, Aleem Siddiqui M. Guipal, will be bringing ‘Halal Friendly Philippines’ to the Middle East as he serves as a panelist in the “Power of Digitalization, Collaboration, and Imagination: A Change Driver – Tapping into the Emerging Trends Shaping the Food Industry” talk at Gulfood 2024 from 2:20 p.m. to 3:00 pm.

Gulfood 2024, featuring an impressive lineup of exhibitors including those from the Philippines, runs until February 23 at The Dubai World Trade Centre.