DOTr eyes use of facial scanning on airport’s entrance, plane boarding

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has disclosed its plan to use the biometrics of passengers in all airports of the country to speed up travel procedures.

DOTr Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports Sector Roberto Lim said in a Manila Bulletin report that facial scanning will be used on the entrance and plane boarding procedures.

“The future is now… biometrics passenger processing will significantly make the Philippine airport experience more pleasant, more efficient,” said Lim in a forum.

Lim said the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) and operators of the Davao International Airport Authority (DIAA) could be the pilot area for the use of biometrics.

The DOTr added that there is no specific date yet on when the program will be rolled out.

Several representatives from airline representatives from major airlines Philippine Airlines (PAL), Cebu Pacific Air (CEB), Philippine Air Asia, Bureau of Immigration (BI), and other airport representatives.

