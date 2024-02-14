Enrile turns 100 on Valentine’s Day, reveals secret to sharp memory

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile turns 100 years old, making him the oldest politician and public servant in the country.

Enrile was born on February 14, 1924. He was a former assemblyman, minister of defense, senator, congressman, and Senate President.

Enrile, now a centenarian, has always been a subject of immortality among Filipinos. He has outlived Queen Elizabeth II, Henry Kissinger and netizens even compare him to KathNiel.

In an interview with the Inquirer, Enrile looked back at why he still accepted the job under President Bongbong Marcos. Enrile, however, played a role in the ousting of Marcos’ father during martial law.

“I could not walk the stairway of Malacañang anymore,” said Enrile, admitting that there are challenges now whenever he goes to his office.

Enrile said he did not apply for his new job at Malacanang. He said when he received the call from then Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez he hesitated to take another high-profile job.

“I had nothing to do. It was only to be of service to the country again,” Enrile said.

The former senate president retired from public service back in 2016 when his senate stint ended.

Enrile said his obsession with reading was one of his secrets on maintaining his memory and keeping a sharp mind.

The lawmaker said that after his Senate stint in 2016, he had the time to read as many books as he can.

“I kept reading, so modesty aside, tell me a country and I will discuss it with you,” Enrile told the Inquirer.

“I will tell you their its geography, weaknesses, and its problems,” he added.