UAE: Sunny days ahead, authorities conduct clean-up operations

The National Center of Meteorology in the United Arab Emirates has shared that the following days are expected to be sunny for most areas in the seven emirates.

On a social media post on X, the NCM shared the expected weather, as well as the maximum and minimum temperatures, in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, as well as Al Ain.

Rain is still expected in a few days in Ras al Khaimah and Fujairah, while the rest are seeing sunny days ahead.



A clean-up is also expected in order to address the aftermath of rain, especially water accumulation. On February 12, 2024, RTA and Dubai Municipality, in different posts, assured the public that they are responsive in dealing with the situation.

جانب من جهود #هيئة_الطرق_و_المواصلات للتعامل مع تأثير الأمطار في #دبي وفق أفضل الإمكانيات بالتعاون مع #شرطة_دبي و#بلدية_دبي وشركة نخيل لإزالة تجمعات الأمطار وإعادة الحركة المرورية على الطرق.@DubaiPoliceHQ @DMunicipality @NakheelOfficial pic.twitter.com/gFgJ3hXJ33 — RTA (@rta_dubai) February 12, 2024

Dubai Municipality also shared a few tips to the public on how to deal with rainy and windy weather:

Ensure securing and isolating all electrical connections inside the home/building Ensure the cleanliness of internal rain drains and restrict water drainage to designated areas Secure outdoor furniture tightly and eliminate airborne objects from indoors Clear building or home balconies of tools and equipment