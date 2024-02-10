Japan honors Filipina chef for PH-Japan culinary contribution

The Japanese government has recognized Filipina chef and culinary instructor Reggie Aspiras for her outstanding contribution to promoting culinary exchanges between Manila and Tokyo.

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa gave the ambassador’s commendation to Aspiras for her efforts in introducing Japanese cuisine to Filipinos.

“I’d like to express my deepest gratitude to Chef Reggie Aspiras for her efforts in advancing Japanese cuisines by presenting you the Ambassador’s commendation and may your exemplary work inspire others to be cultural advocates,” said Koshikawa.

Aspiras, a known Filipina chef and columnist, thanked the Japanese government for recognizing her work and for believing in her advocacy of cultural exchanges through food.

Aspiras recently teamed up with Japanese chef Daisuke Suzuki for ‘Gochiso Sarap’ cook book which features 30 Japanese dishes you can easily cook at home.

She also worked with the Japanese envoy back in 2022 for a documentary film featuring Suzuki, one of the longest-serving chefs at the Japanese ambassador’s residence in Manila.

“I will continue to bring our two nations together one dish and one bite at a time,” said Aspiras.