“Anak ng OFW” Bitoy calls OFWs to save for their future

Camille Quirino2 hours ago

Michael V. “Bitoy” is fighting for a cause to call all overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) worldwide to save for them and their family’s future. 

As a Filipino icon and “anak ng OFW,” comedian Bitoy was featured in the Bank of the Philippine Islands’ (BPI) recent video, calling all OFWs to save money for a better future.

In the video, Bitoy was seen rapping about saving with the bank, emphasizing the tagline: “Ang gustong makamit ng mga Pinoy, mas pinadali ng BPI.”

All deposits made will be insured by the Philippine Deposit Insurance System (PDIC) up to PHP 500,000 per depositor. 

All OFWs can easily open a BPI account by downloading their mobile app on Google Play or Apple store: https://l.bpi.com.ph/DownloadBPIApp​. Opening an account will only require one ID with zero remittance fees for OFWs.

