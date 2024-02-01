PH Embassy, Consulate to close on Feb 9 in observance of Chinese New Year

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE has announced that it will be closed on February 9, Friday, in observance of the Chinese New Year.

In an advisory released on Wednesday, the Philippine Embassy said: “In observance of the Chinese New Year, the Embassy will be closed to the public on 09 February 2024 pursuant to Proclamation No. 453.”

Overseas Filipinos in the country can avail of consular services in the Embassy such as:

Application/renewal of passport

Notarization/authentication of documents

Registration of birth, marriage, etc.

Application of visa

Registration/reactivation for overseas voting

Meanwhile, the Philippine Consulate-General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates has also announced its closure on February 9 in observance of the holiday.

In its announcement on Facebook, the PH Consulate said that during its temporary closure, those requiring emergency assistance may contact the following numbers:

Consular matters (e.g., passport, notarial, civil registry, etc.) : +971 4 220 7100

ATN matters (non-OFWs) : +971 56 501 5756

For Job Contract Verification and assistance to OF Workers, you may contact: Migrant Workers Office – Dubai (+971 56 353 5558 / +971 50 558 5536) or [email protected]

