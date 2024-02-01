Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

PH Embassy, Consulate to close on Feb 9 in observance of Chinese New Year

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera4 hours ago

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE has announced that it will be closed on February 9, Friday, in observance of the Chinese New Year.

In an advisory released on Wednesday, the Philippine Embassy said: “In observance of the Chinese New Year, the Embassy will be closed to the public on 09 February 2024 pursuant to Proclamation No. 453.”

Overseas Filipinos in the country can avail of consular services in the Embassy such as:

  • Application/renewal of passport
  • Notarization/authentication of documents
  • Registration of birth, marriage, etc.
  • Application of visa
  • Registration/reactivation for overseas voting

Meanwhile, the Philippine Consulate-General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates has also announced its closure on February 9 in observance of the holiday.

In its announcement on Facebook, the PH Consulate said that during its temporary closure, those requiring emergency assistance may contact the following numbers:

  • Consular matters (e.g., passport, notarial, civil registry, etc.) : +971 4 220 7100
  • ATN matters (non-OFWs) : +971 56 501 5756
For Job Contract Verification and assistance to OF Workers, you may contact: Migrant Workers Office – Dubai (+971 56 353 5558 / +971 50 558 5536) or [email protected].
