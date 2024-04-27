King Charles to return to public duties next week after cancer diagnosis 

King Charles III will be resuming his public duties next week for the first time after he was diagnosed with cancer.

In a statement, the Buckingham Palace said that King Charles’ treatment has made good progress and he has been recovering well.

The palace disclosed last February that King Charles was diagnosed with an “unidentified” cancer following his enlarged prostate procedure.

Charles postponed some of his official and public engagements following the diagnosis to focus on his treatment.

“His majesty’s treatment programme will continue, but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that the king is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties,” the Buckingham Palace said.

His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis. To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they… pic.twitter.com/jWF8ITP0rg — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 26, 2024

“His majesty is greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise,” the palace added.

No timeline yet on when doctors expect Charles to be fully recovered but the palace said doctors are very encouraged with the progress so far of Charles’ treatment.

“Brilliant news to end the week,” UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a post on X.