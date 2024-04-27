EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

King Charles to return to public duties next week after cancer diagnosis 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

King Charles III will be resuming his public duties next week for the first time after he was diagnosed with cancer.

In a statement, the Buckingham Palace said that King Charles’ treatment has made good progress and he has been recovering well.

The palace disclosed last February that King Charles was diagnosed with an “unidentified” cancer following his enlarged prostate procedure.

Charles postponed some of his official and public engagements following the diagnosis to focus on his treatment.

“His majesty’s treatment programme will continue, but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that the king is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties,” the Buckingham Palace said.

“His majesty is greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise,” the palace added.

No timeline yet on when doctors expect Charles to be fully recovered but the palace said doctors are very encouraged with the progress so far of Charles’ treatment.

“Brilliant news to end the week,” UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a post on X.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screenshot 2024 04 27 at 6.23.21 PM

O! Millionaire’s 102nd Episode: Make Every Play Count for Earth Day: Join The World’s First Green Draw!

25 mins ago
Screenshot 2024 04 27 173411

TRIP TO PH: Checklist of vacationing OFWs

1 hour ago
TFT News I cant breathe

“I can’t breathe”: Man dies after Ohio police pin him down, echoing George Floyd tragedy

6 hours ago
Flying taxis soon to be launched in Dubai thefilipinotimes 1

UAE gets ready for flying taxis with approval of first-ever vertiport

7 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button